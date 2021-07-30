Kriti Sanon to train in dirt biking, action for Ganapath; reunites her with first co-star Tiger Shroff

Kriti Sanon, who is receiving plaudits for her sincere portrayal in Mimi, doesn't have much time to enjoy it. She is juggling the shoot of Adipurush with the preparation for her next film, Ganapath, after recently wrapping work on Bachchan Pandey. The actioner holds a particular place in her heart because it reunites her with Tiger Shroff seven years after their first collaboration, Heropanti (2014).
According to reports, Ganapath will go on floors sometime this year.
Also Read: Kriti Sanon says she’s nervous to perform action scenes opposite Tiger Shroff in Ganapath
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply