Sonam Kapoor gives lessons to style black-and-white and add the right amount of luxury

Sonam Kapoor is a fashionista! She keeps her style chic and all things amazing, we cannot get enough of her sheer beauty! Sonam recently came back to India after nearly 2 years and she’s living the life with the Kapoor family.

Sonam Kapoor was seen walking on the streets dressed in a gorgeous off white floor length dress from The Row. She added a checkered touch with an Emilia Wickstead trench coat with large collars and a tie up belt. She paired the look with a tan Old Céline bag. She looked stunning with her black Bottega Veneta sunnies. Sonam’s makeup was matte with a light shimmer and matte lips. Sonam made quite a statement in a black and white outfit.

Sonam stays in London with hubby Anand Ahuja. On the work front, Sonam Kapoor has wrapped the shooting for her upcoming movie Blind. Directed by Shome Makhija, this action-thriller narrates the story of a blind police officer in search of a serial killer. The film went on floors in December 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland and the shoot was completed in a start-to-end schedule that lasted 39 days. Blind is produced by Sujoy Ghosh, who also present in the Scottish city during its shoot.

