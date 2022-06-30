Police search for missing Toronto Man Michael Marfo

This article was last updated on June 30, 2022

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Michael Marfo, 34, was last seen on Friday, June 24, 2022, at 8 p.m., in the Borden Street and College Street area.

He is described as 5’10”, 220lbs, bald, with a black beard. He was wearing a dark hoodie, gray pants, white running shoes.

Police are concerned for his safety.