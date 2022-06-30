Police search for missing Toronto Man Michael Marfo

This article was last updated on June 30, 2022
The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.
Michael Marfo, 34, was last seen on Friday, June 24, 2022, at 8 p.m., in the Borden Street and College Street area.
He is described as 5’10”, 220lbs, bald, with a black beard. He was wearing a dark hoodie, gray pants, white running shoes.
Police are concerned for his safety.
You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.
Be the first to comment