Police search for missing Toronto person Soraiya Boyes

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing person.

Soraiya Boyes, 15, was last seen on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at 3:20 p.m., in the Kingston Road and McCowan Road area.

They are described as 5’10”, 230 lbs., black curly hair. They were last seen wearing blue jeans, a black t-shirt, checkered shoes, and a dark coloured toque.

Also goes by the name “Lex”.

Police are concerned for their safety.

