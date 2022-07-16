Police search for missing Toronto person Soraiya Boyes

This article was last updated on July 16, 2022
Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…
USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…
The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing person.
Soraiya Boyes, 15, was last seen on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at 3:20 p.m., in the Kingston Road and McCowan Road area.
They are described as 5’10”, 230 lbs., black curly hair. They were last seen wearing blue jeans, a black t-shirt, checkered shoes, and a dark coloured toque.
Also goes by the name “Lex”.
Police are concerned for their safety.
You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.
Be the first to comment