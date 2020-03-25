Light-Blue Nail Polishes

With so much uncertainty in the world right now, doing something as simple and ritualistic as an at-home manicure can work wonders for your mental health. Lately, there's one shade we've been gravitating toward especially: a calming pastel blue.

Whether you play with a 2.0 take on a traditional French tip or opt for a solid cream finish, pale blue can feel like a deep, restorative breath of fresh air. In fact, experts say that blue paint can create a serene feeling at home — and the same goes for your nails.

From a bottle with an NYC nail salon-stamp of approval to under-the-radar brands you're about to see all over Instagram, we've rounded up 10 of our favorite polishes to get the look, ahead.

Jinsoon Nail Lacquer in Peace

This cloud-like hue makes us feel more relaxed every time we look down at our nails.

JINsoon Nail Polish in Peace, $, available at Amazon

CND Vinylux Weekly Nail Polish in Creekside

Want an at-home mani that won't chip as soon as you open a can of LaCroix? CND's longwear polish doesn't require a base coat — yet lasts a full week without touchups.

CND Vinylux Weekly Nail Polish in Creekside, $, available at Amazon

OPI Neo-Pearl Nail Lacquer Collection in Did You See Those Mussels?

OPI's new collection has some of the coolest pearl-finish shades we've seen in a long time, including this effervescent blue.

OPI Neo-Pearl Nail Lacquer Collection, $, available at Ulta Beauty

Olive & June Nail Polish in BP

At first glance, BP reads as a bright, optic white. But zoom in and you'll notice that it's actually a cool-toned frosty blue.

Olive & June 7-FREE NAIL POLISH in BP, $, available at Olive & June

Paintbox Nail Lacquer in Like Wonder

This foggy blue also teeters the line between white and blue; the full-coverage finish makes long or short nails look incredibly fresh.

Paintbox Nail Lacquer in Like Wonder, $, available at Paintbox

Sundays Nail Polish in L.03

Two coats of this calming periwinkle is the perfect antidote to the Sunday Scaries.

Sundays L. 03, $, available at Sundays

Essie Nail Polish in Find Me An Oasis

A soothing blue that will give you vacation vibes without leaving your couch.

Essie Nail Polish in Find Me An Oasis, $, available at Target

Zoya Nail Polish in Lillian

If you don't want to go totally opaque, pick up this Zoya aquamarine shade that dries down to a sea-glass finish.

Zoya Nail Polish, Lillian, $, available at Amazon

Butter London Nail Lacquer, Candy Floss

This Cinderella blue from 10-free nail brand Butter London feels more punk rock than princess.

Butter London Patent Shine 10X Nail Lacquer, $, available at Amazon

Kiko Milano Quick Dry Nail Polish, Pastel Light Blue

Painting your nails before you fall asleep? This pastel lacquer dries down in seconds so you don't have to worry about a single smudge from your sheets.

Kiko Milano Quick-drying nail lacquer, Pastel Light Blue, $, available at Kiko Cosmetics

