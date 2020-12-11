Cozy WFH Essentials

December 11, 2020

We won't try and sugarcoat the fact that we'll be spending more time at home this winter — but, we will try and make the most of it by dialing up the cozy and cheerful inside. Instead of taking on a total-WFH overhaul, revitalizing our setups is actually as easy as adding in a few small touches that are big on warm-inviting vibes. To prove it, we hunted down 36 of such joy-worthy finds that you can pop into your spaces ASAP for a sweet seasonal upgrade.

After exploring the cutest corners of the internet, we pulled together a collection of items that will give your digs a healthy dose of delight. Imagine everything from mug warmers to keep your coffee hot all day long to dumpling-shaped humidifiers for adding much-needed moisture to your desk and custom pet portraits to grace your empty wall space. Shop each of these feel-good gems and more ahead — whether they're for your own stay-at-home spot or for sending to a friend in need of some socially-distant cheer.

Jen B. Peters Warmth Mug, $, available at Anthropolgie

Mr. Coffee Home Office Mug Warmer, $, available at Amazon

April Wagner Sleepy Cat Paperweight, $, available at Uncommon Goods

Rifle Paper Co. Pocket Notebook Set, $, available at Rifle Paper Co

Uniqlo Faux Shearling Ballet Slippers, $, available at Uniqlo

Areaware Goober Candles, $, available at Coming Soon

