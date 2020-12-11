Online Shops For Ordering Holiday Treats

If you ask us, the absolute best gifts are edible. Very few have been known to reject a personal platter stacked full of warm cookies — or, better yet, a basket of cupcakes sprinkled and frosted to perfection. So, unless you have a bunch of sweets-opposed peeps on your holiday-gift lists, the fresh-baked treat idea is a good one.

Don't go the Willy-Wonka route and turn your kitchen into a chocolate factory this year — instead, switch off your stand mixer and enlist some help from the online pros. From Milk Bar to Sugarfina and Levain Bakery, the 22 sweet shops ahead will ship treats straight to you and your giftees' — no recipes, hot ovens, or dirty pans necessary.

Vosges Chocolate

Vosges website states: "We are on an everlasting quest for ingredients at the pinnacle of their taste profile, making it our mission to carefully select the finest ingredients Mother Nature and our farmer and artisan partners have to offer." And that's exactly what they do with their luxe truffle collections, chocolate bar gift sets, and Northwoods Cranberry Pecan Toffee.

Vosges Chocolate Exotic Truffle Collection, $, available at Vosges Chocolate

Dylan's Candy Bar



An NYC classic, Dylan's online sweet shop is brimming with tackle boxes of colorful candy creations — the shippable spread spans creative treats from bouquets of chocolate-covered donut pops to cake pops, signature chocolates, rainbow hard candies, and much more.

Dylan's Candy Bar Belgian Chocolate Covered Indulgence, $, available at Dylan's Candy Bar

Milk Bar



While you won't necessarily get to snap your very own Instagram pic outside one of Milk Bar's infamous neon pink signs, you can still enjoy its many desserts by shopping online. Fresh-baked cakes, cake ball truffles, pie, and cookie tins are all on the menu — and now with new seasonal flavor offerings, too.

Milk Bar Fall Feels, $, available at Milk Bar

Dancing Deer Baking Co

Hot tip from our comments section — upstate New York's Dancing Deer Baking Co has a box of molasses clove cookies that could make a grown R29 reader cry (OK, she didn't say that but the words "best" and "I've ever had" were used). Sadly, those are sold out for now so we suggest trying the holiday box sampler.

Dancing Deer Baking Co Winter Holiday Gift Box, $, available at Dancing Deer Baking Co

Partake Foods

Indulge in this coveted black-owned brand that offers delicious cookies in every variety — you can even find vegan and gluten-free options here. Chocolate chips, cookie butter, and carrot cake flavors are abundantly available to ship right to your door.

Partake Soft Baked Cookie Butter Cookies, $, available at Partake Foods

Cheryl's Cookies



These are decorated and frosted with a delicious buttercream icing. (Pssst, there's even an assortment of gluten-free options for our friends with food allergies.)

Cheryl's Cookies Traditional Happy Holiday Gift Tin Tower, $, available at Cheryl's Cookies

Doughees By M.Dough.W



Margo Wolfe’s Miami-based M.Dough.W features brownies, Oreos, caramel, rainbow cookies — you name it and they've stuffed it inside a gooey, fully-cooked and ready-to-eat cookie dough.

Doughees by M Dough W Build A Box (12), $, available at Doughees by M Dough W

Carlo's Bakery

From chocolate fudge cake and rainbow slices to ooey-gooey butter cookies and cannoli kits, you can find it all at Carlo's Bakery. Trust him — he was on Cake Boss.

Carlo's Bakery Cannoli Kit – 12 Pack, $, available at Goldbelly

David's Cookies



Give the people what they want; an entire tin of chocolate chunk cookies. No nuts, no teeny tiny chocolate chips, just the good stuff from this reliable, top-selling cookie lover's brand — that also happens to ship out delicious cheesecakes to pies, too.

David's Cookies Fresh Baked Decadent Jumbo Cookies, $, available at David's Cookies

Magnolia Bakery



Ask almost any New Yorker, and we bet they will say that Magnolia Bakery sells some of the world's best-tasting cupcakes to banana pudding…like, ever. Available in a deliverable variety of flavors with seasonal frostings, this shop's sweets are prime holiday gifting material.

Magnolia Bakery World Famous Banana Pudding – Party Sized, $, available at Magnolia Bakery

Harry & David



As stated in the brand's Insta profile, the folks over at Harry & David take gift-giving and entertaining pretty seriously. So much so that they offer what seems like hundreds of pre-wrapped items at a moment's notice, which comes in handy for some especially in last-minuting gifting dilemmas.

Harry & David Holiday Belgian Chocolate Gift Box, $, available at Harry & David

