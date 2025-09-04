This article was last updated on September 4, 2025

Former tech entrepreneur Pieter Vos arrested for forgery

Former software entrepreneur Pieter Vos was arrested by the FIOD Investigation Service FIOD on suspicion of forgery. NRC reports that.

Vos is suspected of providing false information three years ago when selling shares in his company Rodeo Software. He would have sketched a much brighter picture of the finances and the customer base. In the meantime, he spent money from investors at large staff parties, various luxury cars and a house on the Museumplein in Amsterdam.

According to the Public Prosecution Service, the VOS investigation was started as a result of “a declaration, an investigation based on public sources and the bankruptcy report of the bankruptcy trustee”.

Earlier this year, the judge condemned him already because of, among other things, the falsification of bank statements and the inventing of customer contracts.

Google contract

The Rodeo software founded in 2016 was long seen as one of the most successful start-ups in the Netherlands. According to the former CEO, his company, which developed project management software, had an annual turnover of 56 million euros at the peak. That would be partly due to an important customer: the American tech giant Google.

The contract with Google did not exist at all, it turned out at the end of last year Investigation by NRC. The company also had far fewer customers than Vos claimed and the turnover was not 56 million euros, but only 250,000 euros.

For external parties, it was not possible to check for a long time how the company really was like, because Vos was the only one access to Rodeo’s bank accounts. When the chairman of the Supervisory Board eventually discovered the fraud last year, the company was declared bankrupt.

Lawsuits

The American investment fund PSG Equity invested in 2022 on the basis of Vos’ invented figures 63 million euros in the tech company. After the bankruptcy of Rodeo, PSG reported VOS for deception in the stock sale. In June, the judge sentenced Vos to repay the 63 million to PSG.

In another lawsuit this year, the former Rodeo CEO was sentenced to repay 1 million euros to another entrepreneur. He had provided a private loan to Vos for that amount, but never received the money back.

After interrogation by the FIOD, Vos was released again. The FIOD does not want to confirm the name of the arrested person opposite the NOS.

