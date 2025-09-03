This article was last updated on September 3, 2025

World Championship-fairy tale Volleyball players passed: Japan wins a quarterfinals in five-setter

The Dutch volleyball players have not succeeded in reaching the semi -finals at the World Cup. The Netherlands took the lead against Japan in Bangkok, but eventually lost in an exciting five-setter: 25-20, 20-25, 25-22, 22-25, 12-15.

In the eighth finals, the Netherlands had on Friday for one thunderous surprise taken care of by beating reigning world champion Serbia. The team of Felix KoSlowski also played very well against Japan in the quarterfinals, the number four in the world ranking, but eventually just fell short.

Orange only reached a semi -final of a World Cup once. In 2018, the team finished fourth at the World Cup in Japan.

In advance spoke The volleyball players expect the Japanese to defend “like a Jekko”. That turned out to be nice: Japan regularly kept the ball off the ground with art and flying. But because the Netherlands itself also blocked and defended, it was an equal battle.

The Netherlands, which, in addition to the victory over Serbia, had also won all group matches at this World Cup, started the game excellently and stood in no time a 8-2 lead. Although Japan came back nicely, the first set finally went to the Orange: 25-20.

That good start, made possible in part by a lot of blocks from Britte Stuut and a number of handsome points from Marrit Jasper, did not immediately get a good follow -up. Japan made fewer mistakes in the second set and attracted it relatively easily: 20-25.

The Netherlands did not let itself be out of the field because of that lost set and the rhythm was back in the third set. There, Eline Timmerman and Elles Dambrink showed themselves very effective in making points, with which the Japanese always stayed in front of the Japanese and eventually pulled the set to themselves: 25-22.

In the fourth set, the Netherlands took the lead, but there is uncertainty in the team. At the same time, the Japanese showed themselves extremely cool and decisive at the right times. That is why a last, fifth set had to make a decision. The Netherlands took the lead, but Japan was again the coolest.

The semi-final will be played on Saturday, on Sunday is the World Cup final in Bangkok.

