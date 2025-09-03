This article was last updated on September 3, 2025

Google does not have to sell web browser Chrome, but must share search data

Google does not have to repel his internet browser Chrome. A judge in the United States has decided that. A forced sale of the popular web browser was an option A lawsuit About abuse of power with the Google search engine, but the court thinks this is going too far.

The American judge ruled last year that Google has its dominant position abused. The company paid billions of dollars to be the standard search engine on smartphones. Competitive search engines, such as Bing from Microsoft, got no chance.

To put this right, the American justice wanted Google to sell his internet browser Chrome. But the judge now believes that the prosecutor has gone “too far” with that request.

Google did not use Chrome to abuse its power, the judge notes. Moreover, it is uncertain how the sale would work out. “The court was asked to look in a glass ball and look in the future,” said the judge, and the sale could “turn out incredibly messy”.

Give data to competitors

The judge believes that Google should share certain information about its search results, and how people respond to it with competitors. Smaller search engines in particular can improve with the data, the judge concludes.

With this information, these search engines could also compete better with Google. According to the judge, that is an appropriate measure, because Google was able to grow through its abuse and could take advantage of the search data.

In addition, the judge says that Google makers of Android smartphones may no longer oblige to put the Google search engine on their phones if they also want to install Appwinkel Play Store, to download apps.

This was one of the ways in which Google had abused his dominant position. The app store is crucial for smartphones, because people can easily find and download apps. Due to the obligation, telephone makers had no choice but to install the Google search engine.

Case possible to Supreme Court

Although the threat of Chrome is to get rid of the table, Google is not happy with other measures that the judge finds appropriate.

“We are worried about the impact of these requirements on our users and their privacy,” the company writes in one declaration. Google and the American justice say they are still studying the judgment. Meanwhile also watches justice To next steps.

The case may be fought up to the highest level: the Supreme Court of the United States. If the case appeals, it will probably take years to a final decision.

