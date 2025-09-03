This article was last updated on September 3, 2025

Tourism in the Netherlands continues to grow

Tourism in the Netherlands is almost back at the level of for the Corona Pandemie. The share of tourism in the Dutch economy returned to 4 percent last year.

In addition, tourists spent a record last year on a holiday in the Netherlands, according to new figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS).

Last year, Dutch and foreign tourists in the Netherlands spent 111.2 billion euros. That is almost 6 billion euros more than in 2023. It is about the amount that tourists spent before, during and after their journey or stay in the Netherlands. Statistics Netherlands has corrected spending for the price increases due to inflation.

Traditionally, Dutch tourists spent the most. That was around two thirds with more than 67 billion euros last year. The expenditure of foreign tourists, however, is increasing faster. This group takes over the increase of almost 6 billion euros more than half.

In 2019, the share of tourism on the Dutch economy came to a peak of 4.3 percent. Due to the lockdowns during the outbreak of the coronavirus, that plummeted to just over 2 percent in 2020. Last year the share of tourism on the economy tapped the 4 percent border again.

This is partly because the added value, the costs versus the revenues, increases stronger than the total economy. Especially the hospitality industry, aviation, travel agencies and travel mediation benefit from the tourists. Last year, 458,000 people in the Netherlands had a job in the tourism sector.

