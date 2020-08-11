Best Deals From Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

Nordstrom didn’t get to where it is today by being fairweather or flaky. The 119-year-old retailer is a bastion of reliability and loyalty, with winning customer service and plenty of perks for the shoppers that support the store with returning purchases. Such devotion is most evident during its annually anticipated Anniversary Sale: when the company treats its most dedicated acolytes (aka customers with Nordstrom credit cards) to a members-only sneak peek of the premium deals a full two weeks early. Today, the sale opened up to “Influencer” cardholders — the third tier of Nordy Club membership.

Even though we’re not cardholders, we were still able to comb the Anniversary Sale selection for the best bets thanks to Nordstrom’s “Wish List” feature, which enables anyone to preview sale prices and compile a pie-in-the-sky shopping list. And you are a lucky Nordy cardholder, then you’ve come to the right place for a streamlined edit of deals worth snagging in advance. Ahead, we overturned a plethora of scores across fashion and beauty that will have you filling up your cart to capacity; whether it’s a pair of lime-hued shearling slippers, a sunflower-yellow thong, or a pair of sporty palazzo pants that are as chic as they are comfy.

Ilse Jacobsen Tulip 139 Perforated Slip-On Sneaker, $, available at Nordstrom

Levi's Wedgie High Waist Raw Hem Crop Straight Leg Jeans, $, available at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Hunter Plaid Shirt, $, available at Nordstrom

La Mer Mini Hydration Collection Soft Cream Set ($155 Value), $, available at Nordstrom

Ugg Cozette Genuine Shearling Slipper, $, available at Nordstrom

Hanky Panky Regular Rise Lace Thong, $, available at Nordstrom

Supergoop! Superscreen SPF 40 Sunscreen Set ($58 Value), $, available at Nordstrom

