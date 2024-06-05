This article was last updated on June 5, 2024

Philippine police officers see their own colleagues chickening out tourists

The Philippine police have been seriously embarrassed by a kidnapping case involving four police officers. The foursome tried to kidnap four tourists last weekend. Two of them were able to escape, but the other two were detained. The kidnappers demanded ransom.

The kidnapping case began when the car carrying the tourists, three Chinese and a Malaysian, was stopped by officers on a motorcycle just outside the capital Manila. The tourists who did not manage to escape were dragged into a car in handcuffs.

The two escaped tourists raised the alarm and the police were able to watch the entire kidnapping on security camera images. As a result, they discovered that their own colleagues were the kidnappers.

In the meantime, the kidnapped men were abused until family members paid a ransom, the equivalent of around 40,000 euros. Shortly afterwards, the victims were freed and the four officers were arrested. It is unclear what condition the abductees are in.

Thousands killed by police

The Philippine police have had a questionable reputation for years. In 2016, under then President Duterte, the force was given free rein to hunt on drug dealers and users. That led to thousands of deaths at the hands of officers.

The International Court of Justice is investigating in 2021 started to the police deaths. The chief prosecutor believes it is likely that crimes against humanity have been committed as a result of the approach against drugs.

Rotten through and through

But not the many deaths, but corruption in the police apparatus became the biggest obstacle for Duterte. More than a year after he took office, the drug war began stopped to be able to pay full attention to police reforms.

The reason was also a kidnapping by agents, which led to the death of a South Korean businessman. Duterte called parts of the police force, which employed more than 230,000 officers, “rotten through and through.”

