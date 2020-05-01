Police search for missing Toronto woman Jordana Floros (Flores)

The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing woman.

Jordana Floros (Flores), 52, was last seen on Thursday, April 30, 2020, in the University Avenue and College Street area.

She is described as 5’5”, 120 lbs., thin build, with grey shoulder-length hair. Her clothing description is unknown at this time.

Police are concerned for her safety.

