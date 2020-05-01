Police search for missing Toronto woman Jordana Floros (Flores)

The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing woman.
Jordana Floros (Flores), 52, was last seen on Thursday, April 30, 2020, in the University Avenue and College Street area.
Police are concerned for her safety.
