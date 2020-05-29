Police search for missing Toronto man Gashawbeza Kefene

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.
Gashawbeza Kefene, 36, was last seen on Saturday, May 2, 2020, in the College Street and Spadina Avenue area.
If seen, do not approach and call 9-1-1.
The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.
Gashawbeza Kefene, 36, was last seen on Saturday, May 2, 2020, in the College Street and Spadina Avenue area.
If seen, do not approach and call 9-1-1.
© All Rights Reserved. Republish with permission only.
Leave a Reply