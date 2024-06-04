Claudia Sheinbaum becomes first female president for Mexico

This article was last updated on June 4, 2024

Mexican voters go to the polls on Sunday in an election that seems certain to deliver the country's first female president – and may also give her party enough power in congress to change the constitution and rewire the democracy of Latin America's second-largest economy.

Frontrunner Claudia Sheinbaum, a 61-year-old climate scientist and former mayor of Mexico City, has vowed to continue the policies of her populist predecessor, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who founded the Morena party and forged a bond with voters who had become disenchanted with democracy.

Morena combines progressive and conservative policies in an unorthodox platform pulled together by the charisma of López Obrador and a discourse fixed on Mexico’s gaping inequality.

It has proved a winning formula – and looks set to propel Sheinbaum to victory over Xóchitl Gálvez, the leading opposition candidate.

Not just the presidency, but 20,000 other posts are up for grabs in Mexico’s biggest election ever.

