Applying for leave is far too complicated, says the SER

Applying for leave should become easier. Due to the large number of different types of leave, each with its own rules and exceptions, staff and employers can no longer make sense of it.

This is what the Social and Economic Council (SER) says. The SER is an important advisor to the cabinet, in which employers, trade unions and independent members consult. They believe that something should be done about the current leave system, which includes maternity leave, parental leave, care leave, personal leave, emergency leave, adoption leave and special leave.

Many people still do not know what options they have, so they do not always use them. This only increases the pressure on staff, while many workers already experience stress. For example, due to the persistent staff shortage.

“Leave that is arranged simply and clearly results in less hassle and administrative burden for the employer,” the SER writes in an explanation. There are also benefits for the staff. They take leave more easily, which means they experience less stress and probably perform better. They are also less likely to report sick.

The government must contribute more often

In addition, the government should allocate more money to finance the leave. Now this often ends up on the employers’ plate. But according to the SER, society also benefits from, for example, maternity leave for partners. The government should contribute to this.

The cabinet advisor proposes to make the entire leave system simpler. The new cabinet should therefore come up with new rules, bundled in a Social Leave Act. This can be subdivided into care for children, care for the elderly and personal leave.

Simplifying the System and Government Funding

It is therefore important that the conditions are simpler and that more financing comes from the government. Furthermore, the government must take into account that there are more and more informal caregivers, that the population is aging and that the labor market will remain tight for a long time.