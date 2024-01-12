Radio station KINK will still receive an FM frequency through a deal with Decibel

This article was last updated on January 12, 2024

Radio station KINK Secures FM Frequency Deal with Decibel

Music channel KINK can now be accessed on FM frequencies in the Randstad following a landmark collaboration with Decibel. The announcement was made by KINK director Jan Hoogesteijn on Friday, marking a significant milestone for the station.

Describing the development as a long-cherished wish coming true, Hoogesteijn emphasized the importance of FM frequencies in reaching the majority of radio listeners. He stated, “For the majority of radio listeners, FM is the main way to listen to the radio.”

Enhanced Accessibility for Listeners

Highlighting the impact of this collaboration, Hoogesteijn expressed his enthusiasm for making it more convenient for listeners in the Randstad region and those commuting in their cars to enjoy the best alternative rock. He outlined that in addition to their national coverage on DAB+ and online broadcasts, securing FM frequencies further expands the accessibility of KINK.

Decibel, which currently holds the FM frequency, will cease its transmission on FM from January 23. However, it will continue to be available for streaming online.

Legal Battle and Regulatory Decision

KINK’s attainment of FM frequencies follows a period of legal challenges and regulatory decisions. In late 2021, the station initiated a lawsuit for the redistribution of FM frequencies. The Trade Appeals Board (CBb) ruled in favor of KINK in mid-2022. However, KINK was unable to secure an FM frequency during the auction in July 2023.

At the auction, DPG media secured an additional FM frequency alongside Qmusic. As a result, JOE has been broadcasting on the acquired frequency for several months. Notably, both SLAM! and Sublime have transitioned to digital-only platforms since the conclusion of the auction.

Expanding Reach and Impact

The collaboration with Decibel not only significantly extends KINK’s reach in the Randstad region but also affirms the enduring significance of FM frequencies in radio broadcasting. This development ensures that a wider audience can now experience KINK’s diverse and engaging content through a widely preferred medium.

The inclusion of KINK on FM frequencies represents a significant win for alternative rock enthusiasts and further solidifies the station’s position as a prominent player in the Dutch radio landscape.