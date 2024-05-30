This article was last updated on May 30, 2024

The Netherlands is in danger of losing subsidy scanners in the port due to espionage checks

The Netherlands is very likely to have to refund a European subsidy of 12 million euros for five new container scanners for customs in the ports. The tender for the scanning equipment takes longer, because customs must first extensively check whether there is any espionage from China is hidden in the machines.

As a result, the Netherlands is in danger of not meeting the deadline set by the European Commission, State Secretary De Vries of Finance, Benefits and Customs writes in a letter to the House of Representatives. The conditions state that the new scanners must be put into use by June next year.

But due to the extensive checks on the machines of four potential suppliers, the choice will have to be postponed until after the summer, De Vries warns. As a result, it will “probably” not be possible to meet the Brussels deadline. “This creates a risk that the subsidy granted will have to be repaid,” said the State Secretary.

