Qubool hai is set to make a ‘refreshed’ comeback as a 10 episode web-series on ZEE5

We hear that Zee's highest TRP show Qubool hai will be going on floor this November. Slated for a January release, the new season will hit your screens as a web-series of 10 episodes on ZEE5 and herald the reunion of TV's most favourite jodi – Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti as Asad and Zoya.
This will mark the award-winning pair's first collaboration after four long years. The webseries will be produced by Mrinal Jha, the writer and co-creator of the original series on Zee TV.
