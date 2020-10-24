Qubool hai is set to make a ‘refreshed’ comeback as a 10 episode web-series on ZEE5

We hear that Zee's highest TRP show Qubool hai will be going on floor this November. Slated for a January release, the new season will hit your screens as a web-series of 10 episodes on ZEE5 and herald the reunion of TV's most favourite jodi – Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti as Asad and Zoya.

This will mark the award-winning pair's first collaboration after four long years. The webseries will be produced by Mrinal Jha, the writer and co-creator of the original series on Zee TV.

The 856 episode show that had become a staple on every Indian small screen for almost four years will now spur it’s magic on your smart screens and will kick in the nostalgia especially among fans who’ve missed the camaraderie of Karan and Surbhi, their banter and the hard-to-unnotice chemistry.

