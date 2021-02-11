Police search for missing Toronto woman Malaka Jamal

The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing woman.
Malaka Jamal, 22, was last seen on Sunday, February 7, 2021, in the Gerrard Street East and Yonge Street area.
Police are concerned for her safety.
