Police search for missing Toronto woman Malaka Jamal

The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing woman.

Malaka Jamal, 22, was last seen on Sunday, February 7, 2021, in the Gerrard Street East and Yonge Street area.

She is described as 5'6", 119 lbs., with tanned skin, long brown curly hair, and brown eyes. There are no clothing descriptions at this time.

Police are concerned for her safety.