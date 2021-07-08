Concacaf signs up Qatar Airways for Gold Cup

Qatari national soccer team is guest entrant

Multi-year deal also covers Concacaf Nations League

Partnership expands airline’s soccer portfolio

With the Qatari national soccer team entering the 2021 Gold Cup as a guest, Concacaf, the soccer body for North America, Central America and the Caribbean, has signed a multi-year sponsorship deal with the Middle Eastern state’s national flag carrier.

Qatar Airways will now serve as the official airline partner of the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup, which kicks off on 10th July, and the presenting sponsor of the 2022/23 Concacaf Nations League.

The airline has a strong portfolio of partnerships in soccer, including a presence in the top tier of Fifa’s sponsors ahead of the brand’s home World Cup next year. At the governing body level, earlier this year Qatar Airways also signed up as the official airline of the ongoing Uefa European Championship.

Qatar Airways is also the main shirt sponsor of respective Argentine and Italian club giants, Boca Juniors and AS Roma. In addition, the airline is the sleeve sponsor of German champions Bayern Munich and has a tie-up with Qatari-owned French powerhouses Paris Saint-Germain.

Victor Montagliani, the president of Concacaf, said: “[Qatar Airways] extensive experience across global football and sport sponsorship will undoubtedly benefit our confederation. We look forward to working together to elevate this summer’s Gold Cup, the next edition of the Concacaf Nations League and football across the entire region.