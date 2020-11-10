The Fourth Industrial Revolution Part 2 Life After the Great Reset

In Part 1 of this two part series on the World Economic Forum's Fourth Industrial Revolution, we took a look at the blueprint for the WEF's Fourth Industrial Revolution also known as "The Great Reset". In Part 2, we'll take a closer look how the WEF believes that our collective futures could look in light of the massive societal reengineering that must take place (in their belief system) in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Let's go back to 2016. Here is an article which appeared on the WEF's website on November 11, 2016:

The writer, Ida Auken, a Member of Parliament in Denmark as you can see here:

You will note that Ms. Auken is considered to be one of Europe's 40 most promising young leaders under the age of 40.

She opens her missive with the following:

"Welcome to the year 2030. Welcome to my city – or should I say, "our city". I don't own anything. I don't own a car. I don't own a house. I don't own any appliances or any clothes.

It might seem odd to you, but it makes perfect sense for us in this city. Everything you considered a product, has now become a service. We have access to transportation, accommodation, food and all the things we need in our daily lives. One by one all these things became free, so it ended up not making sense for us to own much."

So then, who owns what you "share"? The oligarchy? Who owns the factories where the goods that you share are manufactured? The oligarchy? Who profits from these factories? Once again, the oligarchy? Who owns the place where you live? The government or the oligarchy?

She goes on to give us more details of what life will be like in 2030:

"First communication became digitized and free to everyone. Then, when clean energy became free, things started to move quickly. Transportation dropped dramatically in price. It made no sense for us to own cars anymore, because we could call a driverless vehicle or a flying car for longer journeys within minutes. We started transporting ourselves in a much more organized and coordinated way when public transport became easier, quicker and more convenient than the car. Now I can hardly believe that we accepted congestion and traffic jams, not to mention the air pollution from combustion engines. What were we thinking?

Sometimes I use my bike when I go to see some of my friends. I enjoy the exercise and the ride. It kind of gets the soul to come along on the journey. Funny how some things seem never seem to lose their excitement: walking, biking, cooking, drawing and growing plants. It makes perfect sense and reminds us of how our culture emerged out of a close relationship with nature."

Here's more on life in 2030:

"In our city we don't pay any rent, because someone else is using our free space whenever we do not need it. My living room is used for business meetings when I am not there.

Once in awhile, I will choose to cook for myself. It is easy – the necessary kitchen equipment is delivered at my door within minutes. Since transport became free, we stopped having all those things stuffed into our home. Why keep a pasta-maker and a crepe cooker crammed into our cupboards? We can just order them when we need them.

This also made the breakthrough of the circular economy easier. When products are turned into services, no one has an interest in things with a short life span. Everything is designed for durability, repairability and recyclability. The materials are flowing more quickly in our economy and can be transformed to new products pretty easily. Environmental problems seem far away, since we only use clean energy and clean production methods. The air is clean, the water is clean and nobody would dare to touch the protected areas of nature because they constitute such value to our well being. In the cities we have plenty of green space and plants and trees all over. I still do not understand why in the past we filled all free spots in the city with concrete.

Shopping? I can't really remember what that is. For most of us, it has been turned into choosing things to use. Sometimes I find this fun, and sometimes I just want the algorithm to do it for me. It knows my taste better than I do by now.

When AI and robots took over so much of our work, we suddenly had time to eat well, sleep well and spend time with other people. The concept of rush hour makes no sense anymore, since the work that we do can be done at any time. I don't really know if I would call it work anymore. It is more like thinking-time, creation-time and development-time."

But, as absolutely wonderful as the future sounds, even people living in a "utopia" have concerns:

"My biggest concern is all the people who do not live in our city. Those we lost on the way. Those who decided that it became too much, all this technology. Those who felt obsolete and useless when robots and AI took over big parts of our jobs. Those who got upset with the political system and turned against it. They live different kind of lives outside of the city. Some have formed little self-supplying communities. Others just stayed in the empty and abandoned houses in small 19th century villages.

Once in awhile I get annoyed about the fact that I have no real privacy. No where I can go and not be registered. I know that, somewhere, everything I do, think and dream of is recorded. I just hope that nobody will use it against me."

At the bottom of the article, Ms. Auken notes that "this is a scenario showing where we could be heading – for better or worse" and that it is merely used to "start a discussion about some of the pros and cons of the current technological development". That said, the very fact that it appears on the World Economic Forum's website at all suggests that it is being floated as a trial balloon to gauge public reaction to our new destiny.

Just in case you thought that this might be a one-off on the part of the World Economic Forum, here is a promotional video from the WEF that prepares us for our journey to 2030:

Let's close this posting, taking a closer look at one of the shills promoting the WEF's Great Reset and the complete rebuilding of society:

I hope that this two part series has helped you to better understand where we are headed, at least if the World Economic Forum and its pantheon of influential politicians, billionaires and other hangers-on have their way with society. Despite what the WEF promises, this will not be a utopia unless you happen to be one of the fortunate few who reside comfortably in their massive homes and travelling in their private jets at the top of the global "food chain".

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results