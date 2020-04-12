Salman Khan provides ration to daily wage worker after providing monetary help to 25,000

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has been doing his bit to help the daily wage workers who are facing a tough time during the current lockdown. While Salman Khan has not announced the donations he has been making, his close friend and politician Baba Siddique revealed that he is providing rations to the daily wage workers.
“Thank you @beingsalmankhan @tweetbeinghuman for your generous contribution towards the daily wage workers. You are always one step ahead of everybody when it comes to helping people and you have proved that yet again,” Siddique wrote on Twitter, sharing pictures of a godown and trucks filled with supplies.
In another tweet, he wrote, “Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan @tweetbeinghuman for joining us in our fight against #CoronaVirus and making sure no one sleeps hungry!”
