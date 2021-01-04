OMG! Akshay Kumar’s estimated earnings over the past 6 years is nearly Rs. 1,744 crores

Akshay Kumar has over the years proved that he is one of the most bankable stars in Bollywood. With each of the actor’s films making it big at the domestic and overseas box office, Akshay has emerged as a leader in terms of revenue generated from films. Now, with 2020 coming to a close we at Bollywood Hungama decided to take a look at Kumar’s earnings over the past six years as revealed by American business magazine Forbes.
The years prior to 2019, Akshay Kumar’s earnings were USD 40.5 million [Rs. 277.06 cr] in 2018, USD 35.5 million [Rs. 231.06 cr] in 2017, USD 31.5 million [Rs. 211.58 cr] in 2016 and USD 32.5 million [Rs. 208.42 cr] in 2015.
Overall, looking at the cumulative amount over the past six years, Akshay Kumar has earned an estimated USD 253.5 million [Rs. 1744 cr]!
Also Read: Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Ekta Kapoor, Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur named most influential business leaders in Variety 500 list
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply