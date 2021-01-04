OMG! Akshay Kumar’s estimated earnings over the past 6 years is nearly Rs. 1,744 crores

Akshay Kumar has over the years proved that he is one of the most bankable stars in Bollywood. With each of the actor’s films making it big at the domestic and overseas box office, Akshay has emerged as a leader in terms of revenue generated from films. Now, with 2020 coming to a close we at Bollywood Hungama decided to take a look at Kumar’s earnings over the past six years as revealed by American business magazine Forbes.

Starting with the year 2020, Akshay Kumar managed to rake in a staggering USD 48.5 million [Rs. 356.57 cr.] which despite the Covid-19 pandemic was rather good. Interestingly, Kumar’s business model for films includes his remuneration and sometimes a percentage of the film’s profits in the capacity of the actor and/or the producer. This method ensures that the actor ends up with a meaty chunk of revenue. Though 2020 was rather profitable for Akshay Kumar, it was 2019 which was one of the actor’s best years. With 5 films viz. Kesari, Blank (special appearance), Mission Mangal, Housefull 4, and Good Newwz, and not to forget his multiple brand endorsement deals, Akshay managed to earn USD 65 million [Rs. 459.22 cr.].

The years prior to 2019, Akshay Kumar’s earnings were USD 40.5 million [Rs. 277.06 cr] in 2018, USD 35.5 million [Rs. 231.06 cr] in 2017, USD 31.5 million [Rs. 211.58 cr] in 2016 and USD 32.5 million [Rs. 208.42 cr] in 2015.

Overall, looking at the cumulative amount over the past six years, Akshay Kumar has earned an estimated USD 253.5 million [Rs. 1744 cr]!

