Toronto man Vithushan Aran arrested for sexual assault

The Toronto Police Service is alerting the public to a sexual assault investigation.

On Monday, December 9, 2019, between 3:20 p.m. and 5:50 p.m., a man was at the York University subway station platform.

It is alleged that:

– a man sexually assaulted two women

The man was wearing a dark jacket with a hood pulled up, a multi-coloured pink scarf covering his face, grey track pants, a camouflaged shirt, and he had a camouflaged bag strapped over his shoulder.

Officers from 31 Division located and arrested Vithushan Aran, 26, of Brampton.

He is charged with:

1. Two counts of Sexual Assault

He appeared in court at 1000 Finch Avenue West, on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at 10 am.

Police are concerned there may be other victims.