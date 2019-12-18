Toronto man Vithushan Aran arrested for sexual assault

The Toronto Police Service is alerting the public to a sexual assault investigation.
On Monday, December 9, 2019, between 3:20 p.m. and 5:50 p.m., a man was at the York University subway station platform.
It is alleged that:
– a man sexually assaulted two women
The man was wearing a dark jacket with a hood pulled up, a multi-coloured pink scarf covering his face, grey track pants, a camouflaged shirt, and he had a camouflaged bag strapped over his shoulder.
Officers from 31 Division located and arrested Vithushan Aran, 26, of Brampton.
He is charged with:
1. Two counts of Sexual Assault
He appeared in court at 1000 Finch Avenue West, on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at 10 am.
Police are concerned there may be other victims.
