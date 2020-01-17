Toronto Police Officer Christopher Hutchings Charged with Assault

A Toronto Police Service officer has been arrested and charged.

On Friday, December 13, 2019, the TTC called police for a man who refused to leave a bus, stopped in the area of Markham Road and Ellesmere Road. Officers responded and a man was arrested and charged.

After the man filed a complaint with the TTC, Toronto Police Service Professional Standards was contacted.

After conducting an investigation and reviewing video provided by the TTC, it is alleged that:

– the officer used unnecessary and excessive force on the man

On Monday, January 13, 2020, Detective Christopher Hutchings, of 43 Division, was arrested and charged with:

1. Assault

He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, February 17, 2020, at Old City Hall.

Detective Christopher Hutchings has 24 years of service and is currently suspended with pay.