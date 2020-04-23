Police search for missing Toronto man Akim Etudaiye

The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Akim Etudaiye, 22, was last seen on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at 12:22 p.m., in the Dundas Street West and Scarlett Road area.

He is described as 6’0”, black hair, black beard, and brown eyes. There are no clothing descriptions at this time.

Police are concerned for his safety.