Police search for missing Toronto man Akim Etudaiye

The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing man.
Akim Etudaiye, 22, was last seen on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at 12:22 p.m., in the Dundas Street West and Scarlett Road area.
Police are concerned for his safety.
The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing man.
Akim Etudaiye, 22, was last seen on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at 12:22 p.m., in the Dundas Street West and Scarlett Road area.
Police are concerned for his safety.
© All Rights Reserved. Republish with permission only.
Leave a Reply