Police search for missing Toronto woman Julie Livingstone

April 16, 2022 Len Humes Uncategorized 0
You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.

This article was last updated on April 16, 2022

Police search for missing Toronto woman Julie Livingstone

Police search for missing Toronto woman Julie Livingstone

Police search for missing Toronto woman Julie Livingstone

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing woman.

Julie Livingstone, 44, was last seen on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at 4 a.m., in the Pape Avenue and Harcourt Avenue area.

She is described as 5'6", 150lbs, with a medium build, black shoulder length hair and blue eyes.

She was wearing a blue hoodie and grey sweatpants, was barefoot, and was carrying a black backpack.

Police are concerned for her safety.

Share with friends

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*