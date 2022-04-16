Police search for missing Toronto woman Julie Livingstone

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.

This article was last updated on April 16, 2022

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing woman.

Julie Livingstone, 44, was last seen on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at 4 a.m., in the Pape Avenue and Harcourt Avenue area.

She is described as 5'6", 150lbs, with a medium build, black shoulder length hair and blue eyes.

She was wearing a blue hoodie and grey sweatpants, was barefoot, and was carrying a black backpack.

Police are concerned for her safety.