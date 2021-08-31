Police search for missing Toronto man Ron Ekblad

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.
Ron Ekblad, 40, was last seen on Monday, August 30, 2021, at 2:25 a.m., in the Rathburn Road and Martin Grove Road area.
Police are concerned for his safety.
