Police search for missing Toronto man Ron Ekblad

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Ron Ekblad, 40, was last seen on Monday, August 30, 2021, at 2:25 a.m., in the Rathburn Road and Martin Grove Road area.

He is described as 5'8”- 5'10”, grey medium-length hair, stubble facial hair, wears glasses, piercings in both ears, wearing black t-shirt and blue jeans with ripped knees.

Police are concerned for his safety.