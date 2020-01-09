Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak declared tax free in Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Pondicherry

Deepika Padukone’s upcoming film Chhapaak, a Meghna Gulzar directorial has been declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh. Deepika and Vikrant essay the character of Malti and Amol respectively. Donning the director’s hat, Meghna Gulzar has earlier delivered critically-acclaimed films like Talvar and Raazi.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath declared on his social media and shared, “Deepika Padukone’s film on acid attack survivor, Chhapaak is releasing across the country on January 10. I declare it tax-free in Madhya Pradesh (translated from Hindi)”. In another tweet in continuation, he adds, “This film which spreads a positive message regarding the treatment of acid-attack victims in the society, tells the story of their courage, struggle and their passion for life and aims to bring a change in the society’s mentality on the same (translated from Hindi)”.

दीपिका पादुकोण अभिनीत ऐसिड अटैक सर्वाइवर पर बनी फ़िल्म “

छपाक “ जो 10 जनवरी को देश भर के सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज़ हो रही है , को मध्यप्रदेश में टैक्स फ़्री करने की घोषणा करता हूँ।

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel also took to his handle and shared, “Chhapaak is a film which is made to spread awareness about heinous acid attack crimes on women hence it has been decided to make the film tax free in the state of Chhattisgarh. Go and watch with your family to make yourself and the society aware (translated from Hindi).”

समाज में महिलाओं के ऊपर तेजाब से हमले करने जैसे जघन्य अपराध को दर्शाती एवं हमारे समाज को जागरूक करती हिंदी फिल्म "छपाक" को सरकार ने छत्तीसगढ़ प्रदेश में टैक्स फ्री करने का निर्णय लिया है।

आप सब भी सपरिवार जाएं, स्वयं जागरूक बनें और समाज को जागरूक करें।

Chief Minister of Pondicherry also announced Chhapaak is tax free. "Govt of #Puducherry will give tax relief to #Chaapaak film acted by

@deepikapadukone which gives clear picture of woman issues."

Govt of #Puducherry will give tax relief to #Chaapaak film acted by @deepikapadukone which gives clear picture of woman issues.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, produced by Fox Star Studios, Deepika Padukone's KA Production, Meghna Gulzar & Govind Singh Sandhu's Mriga Films, written by Atika Chohan and Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is set to hit theatres on 10th January 2020.

