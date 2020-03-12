Sunny Deol to star in a thriller helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi

Sunny Deol spent two years in the making of Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas which was the launchpad for his son Karan Deol. Returning to acting after directing his son's debut film, the actor will star in an upcoming thriller helmed by South director Hanu Raghavapudi.

Sunny says that the film is not a remake of any South movie. He states that it is an interesting subject with loads of suspense and action. He adds that it's too early to say anything on the subject but it will require him to put in a lot of effort.

The director Hanu Raghavapudi says that it is a dream come true for him. The film will have high octane action sequences and Hanu adds that there's no bigger action star than Sunny Deol.

The untitled film is being produced by Anuj Sharma with whom Sunny Deol has collaborated during Apne and Singh Saab The Great.

