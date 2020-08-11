Kushan Nandy’s next Jogira Sara Ra Ra to star Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma

Director Kushan Nandy confirms his next Jogira Sara Ra Ra, a light-hearted romance, which teams up Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma for the first time. The film is Produced by Naeem A. Siddiqui, under the banner of Touchwood Multimedia Creations. Ghalib Asad Bhopali has written the film and Kiran Shyam Shroff is the Creative Producer.

Talking about the film Kushan Nandy says, Jogira Sara Ra Ra celebrates the joie de vivre of an oddball couple, their fancies and madness, set against the milieu of small-town India or what I choose to call – the more glitzy and exuberant India.

Jogira Sara Ra Ra shall go on floors in February next year and will be shot extensively in and around Lucknow, Benaras, and Mumbai.

