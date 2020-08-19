Salman Khan won’t shoot during the Covid pandemic

While another A-lister Akshay Kumar has flown off to Europe to shoot, it is reliably learnt that Salman Khan has decided to discontinue all shooting until the Covid-19 scare subsides.

A source close to the development informs, “Salman doesn’t want to take any risks. He has two films on the anvil. Radhe: Your Most Wanted had just 5 days of shooting left whereas Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is yet to start. Salman has decided to put both on hold until the atmosphere is relatively safe.”

The reason for risking this indefinite delay rather than the virus is manifold. “Salman has a responsibility not only to himself but to hundreds of crew members who would be on the set. He won’t return to shooting even though lockdown restrictions are now lifted to a degree and his colleague Akshay Kumar is heading to Scotland to shoot for Nikhil Advani’s Bell Bottom.”

