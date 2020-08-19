Salman Khan won’t shoot during the Covid pandemic

While another A-lister Akshay Kumar has flown off to Europe to shoot, it is reliably learnt that Salman Khan has decided to discontinue all shooting until the Covid-19 scare subsides.
A source close to the development informs, “Salman doesn’t want to take any risks. He has two films on the anvil. Radhe: Your Most Wanted had just 5 days of shooting left whereas Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is yet to start. Salman has decided to put both on hold until the atmosphere is relatively safe.”
Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan increases excitement, says, “Bigg Boss denge 2020 ko jawaab”
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply