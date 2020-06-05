Police search for missing Toronto woman Kirsten Caldron

The Toronto Police Service requests the publicâ€™s assistance locating a missing woman.
Kirsten Caldron, 33, was last seen on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at 12:30 p.m., in the Jane Street and Harding Avenue area.
Police are concerned for her safety.
