Police search for missing Toronto man Ehab Ahdab

June 25, 2020 Len Humes Crime 0

The Toronto Police Service continues to request the publicâ€™s assistance locating a missing man.

Ehab Ahdab, 28, was last seen on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in the Queen Street West and Ossington Avenue area.

He is described as 5'5", 150 lbs., with black curly hair, brown eyes, and a beard.

Police are concerned for his safety.

