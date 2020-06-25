Police search for missing Toronto man Ehab Ahdab

The Toronto Police Service continues to request the publicâ€™s assistance locating a missing man.
Ehab Ahdab, 28, was last seen on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in the Queen Street West and Ossington Avenue area.
Police are concerned for his safety.
