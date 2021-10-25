Police search for missing Toronto man Matthew Ingram

The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing man.
Matthew Ingram, 23, was last seen on Friday, October 22, 2021, in the Avenue Road and Wilson Avenue area.
Police are concerned for his safety.
