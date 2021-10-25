Police search for missing Toronto man Matthew Ingram

The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Matthew Ingram, 23, was last seen on Friday, October 22, 2021, in the Avenue Road and Wilson Avenue area.

He is described as 6'0", 220 lbs., with black braided hair with red beads. He was last seen waring black pants, blue hooded sweater, carrying a black stachel.

Police are concerned for his safety.