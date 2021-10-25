Police search for missing Toronto man Matthew Ingram

October 23, 2021 Len Humes Crime 0

The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Matthew Ingram, 23, was last seen on Friday, October 22, 2021, in the Avenue Road and Wilson Avenue area.

He is described as 6'0", 220 lbs., with black braided hair with red beads. He was last seen waring black pants, blue hooded sweater, carrying a black stachel.

Police are concerned for his safety.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Confirm you are not a spammer! *