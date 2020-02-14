Police search for missing Toronto man Abdalla Abdalla

The Toronto Police Service requests the public's assistance locating a missing man.
Abdalla Abdalla, 26, was last seen on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, in Kennedy Road and Glamorgan Avenue area.
Police are concerned for his safety.
