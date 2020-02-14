Police search for missing Toronto man Abdalla Abdalla

February 14, 2020 Len Humes Crime 0

The Toronto Police Service requests the public's assistance locating a missing man.

Abdalla Abdalla, 26, was last seen on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, in Kennedy Road and Glamorgan Avenue area.

He is described as 5'8", 135 lbs., with brown hair, brown eyes, and a scar on his right forearm.

Police are concerned for his safety.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Confirm you are not a spammer! *