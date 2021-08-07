Doom at Your Service actress Park Bo Young donates 1 lakh masks to paramedics and firefighters

Doom at Your Service actress Park Bo young donates 1 lakh masks during coronavirus pandemic. The actress is busy trying to help the frontliners during this pandemic.

On August 6, Park Bo Young's agency BH Entertainment shared the actress’ warm gesture of donating masks to firefighters, last month to North Gyeonsang Province Fire Department through the Hope Bridge Disaster Relief Association. She made this move for the ones who are working during disasters and fires in extreme heat wave in the pandemic. She is currently an endorsement model for the company dealing with masks; she directly purchased 1, 00,000 masks from them and donated the same to paramedics and firefighters.

As the actress is known for her amazing on-screen presence, she is also very well-known for making generous donations. Park Bo Young has previously donated 50 million won (approximately Rs. 3.2 lakh) to the Community Chest of Korea to help medical staff, the elderly, low-income, and socially disadvantaged families during COVID-19. She also donated 20 million won (approximately Rs. 1.3 lakh) to the Korea Disaster Relief Association to help those affected during flooding and supported young girls from low-income households by donating 30 million won (approximately Rs. 1.95 lakh) to the NGO, Good Neighbors.

Meanwhile, Park Bo Young was last seen in a fantasy drama Doom at Your Service opposite actor Seo In Guk. The series concluded in June 2021. She is currently working on her upcoming movie Concrete Utopia where she will be seen sharing screen with Park Seo Joon, Lee Byung Hun and several popular Korean actors.

Also Read: Popstar and actor Kris Wu detained in China by the police on suspicion of rape

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results