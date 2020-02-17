Police search for missing Toronto man Ian Pearson

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.
Ian Pearson, 36, was last seen on Friday, February 14, 2020 in the Lawrence Avenue East and Meadowvale Road area.
Police are concerned for his safety.
