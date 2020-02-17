Police search for missing Toronto man Ian Pearson

February 17, 2020

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Ian Pearson, 36, was last seen on Friday, February 14, 2020 in the Lawrence Avenue East and Meadowvale Road area.

He is described as 6’3”, medium build, with short brown hair and hazel eyes. There is no clothing description available.

Police are concerned for his safety.

